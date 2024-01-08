Monday's game between the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) going head to head at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 79-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Howard, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

According to our computer prediction, South Carolina State projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Howard. The over/under has been set at 155.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center Line: Howard -6.5

Howard -6.5 Point Total: 155.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 79, South Carolina State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Howard

Pick ATS: South Carolina State (+6.5)



South Carolina State (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Howard's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, and South Carolina State's is 9-6-0. A total of eight out of the Bison's games this season have gone over the point total, and 10 of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. The two teams put up 146.8 points per game combined, 8.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under. Howard has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the last 10 contests. South Carolina State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -197 scoring differential, falling short by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game, 271st in college basketball, and are giving up 82.6 per outing to rank 353rd in college basketball.

South Carolina State wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 39.1 rebounds per game, 70th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.6.

South Carolina State makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.4% from deep (328th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 37.0%.

South Carolina State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 14.6 per game (345th in college basketball) and force 14.7 (34th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.