MEAC teams are on Monday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Norfolk State Spartans squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Delaware State Hornets at Morgan State Bears 5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8 - Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles 5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8 - Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Coppin State Eagles 5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Howard Bison at South Carolina State Bulldogs 5:30 PM ET, Monday, January 8 -

Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!