Lancaster County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lancaster County, South Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwestern High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
