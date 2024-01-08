The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8 at Spectrum Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The teams square off again after the Bulls beat the Hornets 104-91 on Friday. Coby White led the way with a team-leading 22 points in the win for the Bulls, while Miles Bridges scored 28 points in the loss for the Hornets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Gordon Hayward SF Out Calf 14.5 4.7 4.6 Mark Williams C Out Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Alex Caruso: Out (Cervical), Patrick Williams: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.