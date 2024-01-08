The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -6.5 215.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 215.5 points in 25 of 33 games this season.

The average over/under for Charlotte's matchups this season is 229.5, 14.0 more points than this game's point total.

Charlotte is 14-19-0 against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (23.3%) in those games.

Charlotte has a record of 3-16, a 15.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 26 70.3% 109.1 218.6 111.5 231.6 221.7 Hornets 25 75.8% 109.5 218.6 120.1 231.6 228.8

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 1-9 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Hornets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). Away, it is .389 (7-11-0).

The Hornets score only two fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bulls allow (111.5).

Charlotte has put together a 9-8 ATS record and a 7-10 overall record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Hornets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 14-19 9-12 17-16 Bulls 18-19 3-0 18-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Hornets Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 9-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 7-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 120.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-5 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.