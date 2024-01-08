Charleston County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Charleston County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burke High School at Cross High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Cross, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
