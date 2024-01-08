The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) host the Chicago Bulls (16-21) after losing four home games in a row. The Bulls are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Hornets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 114 - Hornets 111

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6.5)

Hornets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.9)

Bulls (-3.9) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.1

The Bulls' .486 ATS win percentage (18-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .424 mark (14-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 9-12 against the spread compared to the 3-0 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents are more successful (51.5% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (48.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 8-6, while the Hornets are 7-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) and 25th defensively (120.1 points conceded).

On the boards, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game). It is 24th in rebounds allowed (44.9 per game).

The Hornets are 24th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte commits 13.2 turnovers per game and force 13.4 per game, ranking 18th and 14th, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.3). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.7%.

