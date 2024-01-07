Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon us, with one game involving teams from the Big Sky on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, read on.

Big Sky Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

