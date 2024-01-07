Will Tommy Tremble find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tremble will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble's 21 catches (30 targets) have netted him 183 yards (13.1 per game) and three TDs.

Tremble has posted a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Packers 6 4 59 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3 1 6 0

Rep Tommy Tremble with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.