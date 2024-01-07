The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall's stat line shows 18 catches for 134 yards. He averages 19.1 yards receiving per game.

Marshall, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

