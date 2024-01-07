Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown when the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sullivan will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has posted a 125-yard year on 12 catches so far. He has been targeted on 22 occasions, and averages 13.9 yards.

Sullivan, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 1 14 0 Week 16 Packers 5 3 21 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 2 0 0 0

Rep Stephen Sullivan with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.