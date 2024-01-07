The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (13-1) square off at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

South Dakota State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (38.4 points per game) and best in scoring defense (9.7 points allowed per game). Things have been going well for Montana on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 32.2 points per game (17th-best) and surrendering just 16.8 points per game (fifth-best).

Below in this story, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.

South Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Montana Key Statistics

South Dakota State Montana 456.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.8 (10th) 242.1 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.6 (71st) 230.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (22nd) 225.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.8 (70th) 3 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (64th) 7 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 2,883 yards (205.9 ypg) on 196-of-286 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 349 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,491 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 17 times as a runner.

Amar Johnson has collected 751 yards on 119 carries, scoring four times.

Jadon Janke's leads his squad with 891 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has caught 47 passes for 752 yards (53.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Griffin Wilde has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 20 grabs for 399 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has thrown for 1,861 yards (132.9 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 751 yards (53.6 ypg) on 156 carries with nine touchdowns.

Eli Gillman is his team's leading rusher with 187 carries for 950 yards, or 67.9 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well.

Keelan White has collected 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 779 (55.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has four touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has caught 55 passes and compiled 766 receiving yards (54.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Aaron Fontes' 50 targets have resulted in 41 grabs for 541 yards and five touchdowns.

