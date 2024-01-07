In the contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Montana Grizzlies on Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Jackrabbits to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Dakota State vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-21.0) 49.2 South Dakota State 35, Montana 14

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have posted two wins against the spread this year.

None of the Jackrabbits' five games has gone over the point total this season.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of seven of Grizzlies games last season went over the point total.

Jackrabbits vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 38.4 9.7 41.0 4.0 32.0 8.5 Montana 32.2 16.8 38.3 25.3 29.0 19.0

