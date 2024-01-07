Sunday's game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 80-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Thursday 89-66 against Florida.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Gamecocks defeated the No. 15 Utah Utes, 78-69, on December 10.

The Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51.0 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +517 scoring differential, topping opponents by 39.8 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and are allowing 51.0 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

The Gamecocks are posting 100.8 points per game this season at home, which is 21.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (79.4).

Defensively, South Carolina has played better at home this season, allowing 40.0 points per game, compared to 56.6 in away games.

