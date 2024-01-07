How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, January 7
Today's Serie A slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is AC Milan playing Empoli FC.
Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Empoli FC vs AC Milan
AC Milan makes the trip to match up with Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-175)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+425)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Torino FC vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli makes the trip to take on Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Torino FC (+155)
- Underdog: SSC Napoli (+180)
- Draw: (+205)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Udinese vs Lazio
Lazio makes the trip to face Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (+120)
- Underdog: Udinese (+230)
- Draw: (+210)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Salernitana vs Juventus
Juventus makes the trip to face Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-240)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+600)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AS Roma vs Atalanta
Atalanta journeys to match up with AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (+125)
- Underdog: Atalanta (+225)
- Draw: (+210)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.