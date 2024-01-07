Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Bank of America Stadium.

Keep reading for the top performers in this matchup between the Buccaneers and the Panthers, and what player prop bets to consider.

Sign up to bet on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds

Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +600

Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +380

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darrell Demont Chark Jr. - - 32.5 (-110) Adam Thielen - - 50.5 (-110) Miles Sanders - 18.5 (-110) - Chuba Hubbard - 60.5 (-110) 10.5 (-115) Bryce Young 183.5 (-110) - -

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 61.5 (-110) Chris Godwin - - 51.5 (-110) Baker Mayfield 219.5 (-110) 5.5 (-110) - Cade Otton - - 22.5 (-105) Trey Palmer - - 19.5 (-110) Rachaad White - 72.5 (-110) 20.5 (-110)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.