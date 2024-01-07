Panthers vs. Buccaneers Player Props & Odds – Week 18
Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Bank of America Stadium.
Keep reading for the top performers in this matchup between the Buccaneers and the Panthers, and what player prop bets to consider.
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds
- Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +380
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|-
|-
|32.5 (-110)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|50.5 (-110)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|18.5 (-110)
|-
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|60.5 (-110)
|10.5 (-115)
|Bryce Young
|183.5 (-110)
|-
|-
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|61.5 (-110)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|51.5 (-110)
|Baker Mayfield
|219.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-110)
|-
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|22.5 (-105)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|19.5 (-110)
|Rachaad White
|-
|72.5 (-110)
|20.5 (-110)
