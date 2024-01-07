Our computer model projects a win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they meet the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Buccaneers are averaging 21.2 points per game on offense this year (19th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.3 points per game (ninth) on defense. While the Panthers' offense has been sputtering, ranking worst with 269.4 total yards per game, their defense ranks third-best with just 298.1 total yards allowed per contest.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-4.5) Over (37) Buccaneers 26, Panthers 15

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

Carolina is 5-10-1 ATS this season.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this year (0-6 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Carolina games have hit the over.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.6, which is 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buccaneers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Tampa Bay has put together a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In Tampa Bay's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The total for this game is 37, 4.6 points fewer than the average total in Buccaneers games thus far this season.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.2 20.3 17.6 17.1 24.8 23.5 Carolina 14.8 25.4 15.3 22 14.3 28.1

