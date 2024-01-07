NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NHL schedule, including the Winnipeg Jets playing the Arizona Coyotes.
If you are looking for live coverage of today's NHL play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|NHL Network,BSW,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,BSW,BSDETX (Watch this game on Fubo)
