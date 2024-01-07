If you want the ultimate NFL fan experience today from the comfort of your home, tune in to NFL RedZone. You'll catch all of the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 18 matchups listed below.

Date/Time TV Odds
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-7)
Total: 37
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-3)
Total: 41.5
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Patriots (-2)
Total: 28.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 41.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-4.5)
Total: 36.5
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Lions (-4)
Total: 47.5
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Cowboys (-13)
Total: 47
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-2.5)
Total: 47.5
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-5)
Total: 43
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-5.5)
Total: 40
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 35
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 46
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Raiders (-3)
Total: 37.5

