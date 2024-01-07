Will Miles Sanders cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sanders will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Sanders has 414 rushing yards on 126 carries (27.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Sanders has also caught 27 balls for 154 yards (10.3 per game).

Sanders has one rushing TD this year.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 15 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 8 23 0 1 6 0 Week 14 @Saints 10 74 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 6 2 0 2 11 0 Week 16 Packers 3 3 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 2 10 0 2 12 0

Rep Miles Sanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.