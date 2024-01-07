How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, winners of four in a row.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
- Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 34th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (61.6).
- When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- SMU is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 47th.
- The Mustangs score an average of 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- SMU has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is posting 83.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.2 points per contest.
- The Tigers are ceding 71.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (73).
- In home games, Memphis is draining 1.4 more threes per game (8) than in away games (6.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (33%).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
- At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).
- SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 78-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
|1/14/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|W 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/16/2024
|Temple
|-
|Moody Coliseum
