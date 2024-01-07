Ihmir Smith-Marsette did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Smith-Marsette's stats below.

Entering Week 18, Smith-Marsette has seven receptions for 45 yards -- 6.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus eight carries for 74 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on eight occasions.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Panthers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (LP/foot): 33 Rec; 479 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith-Marsette 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 7 45 45 0 6.4

Smith-Marsette Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Titans 1 1 14 0 Week 14 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 16 Packers 1 1 18 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3 3 12 0

