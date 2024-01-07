Will Ihmir Smith-Marsette Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ihmir Smith-Marsette did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Smith-Marsette's stats below.
Rep Ihmir Smith-Marsette and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 18, Smith-Marsette has seven receptions for 45 yards -- 6.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus eight carries for 74 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on eight occasions.
Keep an eye on Smith-Marsette's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Panthers have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (LP/foot): 33 Rec; 479 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Josh Allen
- Click Here for Jameson Williams
- Click Here for D.J. Moore
- Click Here for Mike White
- Click Here for Justyn Ross
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
- Adam Thielen vs. the Buccaneers' Defense Preview
- Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Tips
- Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds
- Buccaneers vs. Panthers Predictions
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Smith-Marsette 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|7
|45
|45
|0
|6.4
Smith-Marsette Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.