In the Week 18 contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has collected 479 yards on 33 receptions with five TDs, averaging 36.8 yards per game.

Chark has had a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 3 56 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 2 26 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 1 18 0 Week 16 Packers 8 6 98 2 Week 17 @Jaguars 6 1 18 0

