Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Chark's stats on this page.
Entering Week 18, Chark has 33 receptions for 479 yards -- 14.5 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 62 occasions.
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette (DNP/illness): 7 Rec; 45 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Chark 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|62
|33
|479
|65
|5
|14.5
Chark Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|3
|2
|9
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|4
|3
|56
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|4
|2
|26
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|8
|6
|98
|2
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|6
|1
|18
|0
