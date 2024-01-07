How to Watch the Clemson vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Clemson Tigers (8-6) square off against the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles average 15.9 more points per game (84.9) than the Tigers allow (69).
- When it scores more than 69 points, Florida State is 11-3.
- Clemson has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.9 points.
- The Tigers record 74.7 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.6 the Seminoles give up.
- Clemson is 8-3 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
- When Florida State gives up fewer than 74.7 points, it is 8-1.
- The Tigers shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Seminoles allow defensively.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
- Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Air Force
|W 70-54
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 73-50
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 82-76
|Carmichael Arena
|1/7/2024
|Florida State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/14/2024
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
