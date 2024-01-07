The Clemson Tigers (8-6) square off against the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles average 15.9 more points per game (84.9) than the Tigers allow (69).

When it scores more than 69 points, Florida State is 11-3.

Clemson has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.9 points.

The Tigers record 74.7 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.6 the Seminoles give up.

Clemson is 8-3 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

When Florida State gives up fewer than 74.7 points, it is 8-1.

The Tigers shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Seminoles allow defensively.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Schedule