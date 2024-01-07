Sunday's game that pits the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3) against the Elon Phoenix (4-10) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston (SC), who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on January 7.

The Cougars enter this contest following a 63-58 victory against N.C. A&T on Friday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 69, Elon 64

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

Against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on January 5, the Cougars secured their signature win of the season, a 63-58 road victory.

The Phoenix have tied for the 57th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 178) on January 5

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 214) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 274) on December 11

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 287) on December 21

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 318) on November 17

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

16.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Taryn Barbot: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (29-for-76)

14.1 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (29-for-76) Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Alexis Andrews: 14.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

14.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Anika McGarity: 7.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (10-for-56)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (posting 80.1 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and allowing 62.8 per outing, 148th in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential.

The Cougars score 91 points per game at home, and 69.2 on the road.

At home, Charleston (SC) allows 53.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 72.3.

