Will Bryce Young Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 18?
The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Bryce Young find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Young will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets
Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Young has 229 rushing yards (15.3 per game) on 37 carries.
- Young has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 15 games.
Bryce Young Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|21
|38
|185
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|16
|29
|123
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|18
|31
|194
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|15
|31
|178
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|13
|36
|137
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|18
|24
|167
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|23
|36
|312
|2
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|19
|32
|112
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Rep Bryce Young with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.