Will Bryce Young Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Bryce Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Check out Young's stats below.
Young's season stats include 2,783 passing yards (185.5 per game). He is 304-for-509 (59.7%), with 11 TD passes and 10 interceptions, and has 37 carries for 229 yards.
Bryce Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
Week 18 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Young 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|304
|509
|59.7%
|2,783
|11
|10
|5.5
|37
|229
|0
Young Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|21
|38
|185
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|16
|29
|123
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|18
|31
|194
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|15
|31
|178
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|13
|36
|137
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|18
|24
|167
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|23
|36
|312
|2
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|19
|32
|112
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
