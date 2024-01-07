Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18 at Bank of America Stadium, where they'll face Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup against the Buccaneers' pass defense, continue reading.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 126.8 7.9 29 86 7.04

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has collected 101 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,002 (62.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 134 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, ranking second-last in the NFL with 2,673 total passing yards (167.1 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards per attempt (4.7).

With just 236 points (14.8 per game), the Panthers are having trouble scoring points this season.

Carolina averages 35.5 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 12th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 40 times (third-fewest in league).

Antoine Winfield Jr. & the Buccaneers' Defense

Antoine Winfield Jr. has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 117 tackles, 5.0 TFL, five sacks, and 12 passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Tampa Bay has given up the most in the league at 4,164 (260.3 per game).

The Buccaneers are giving up the ninth-fewest points in the NFL, 20.3 per game.

Tampa Bay has allowed 10 players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Antoine Winfield Jr. Rec. Targets 134 44 Def. Targets Receptions 101 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1002 117 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.6 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 342 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 5.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

