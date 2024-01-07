Will Adam Thielen pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thielen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Thielen has hauled in 101 balls, with a team-best 1,002 yards receiving plus four TDs. He is averaging 62.6 yards per game.

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Adam Thielen Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 3 25 0 Week 14 @Saints 7 5 74 0 Week 15 Falcons 7 4 43 0 Week 16 Packers 8 6 94 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 6 6 38 0

Rep Adam Thielen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.