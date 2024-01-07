The Sunday college basketball slate includes 17 games with an ACC team in play. Among those games is the NC State Wolfpack squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CW Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Peachtree TV Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 MyNetworkTV Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 WGN Canada Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 WPIX Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Univision NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Miami Hurricanes 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACC Network Extra Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Pittsburgh Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Pittsburgh Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today