ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sunday college basketball slate includes 17 games with an ACC team in play. Among those games is the NC State Wolfpack squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CW
|Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Peachtree TV
|Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|MyNetworkTV
|Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|WGN Canada
|Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|WPIX
|Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Univision
|NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Miami Hurricanes
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACC Network Extra
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Pittsburgh Panthers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Pittsburgh Panthers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.