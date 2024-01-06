Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday's schedule has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those contests is the CSU Northridge Matadors squaring off against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
CSU Northridge Matadors vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
How to Watch CSU Northridge vs. Hawaii
- TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16
