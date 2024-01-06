Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Dillon Bailey: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 156th 76.1 Points Scored 80.5 65th 73rd 66.3 Points Allowed 77.7 317th 72nd 39.3 Rebounds 39 87th 221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9 200th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 9.5 39th 305th 11.6 Assists 16.4 48th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 11.9 196th

