The Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) play a fellow Big South team, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8, 0-0 Big South), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison

South Carolina Upstate Rank South Carolina Upstate AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 283rd 70.3 Points Scored 76.5 139th 156th 70.1 Points Allowed 68.3 115th 308th 33.4 Rebounds 36.1 211th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 101st 8.4 3pt Made 7.6 171st 197th 13.3 Assists 11.6 305th 131st 11.3 Turnovers 12.1 211th

