Saturday's game features the Winthrop Eagles (7-7) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) facing off at Winthrop Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 60-59 victory for Winthrop according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Eagles are coming off of a 58-53 win against Longwood in their last outing on Wednesday.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 60, South Carolina Upstate 59

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Eagles beat the Georgia State Panthers at home on December 14 by a score of 65-60.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 225) on December 14

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 235) on November 25

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 343) on November 18

58-53 on the road over Longwood (No. 347) on January 3

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%

9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG% Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)

7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54) Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' -66 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.9 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per contest (101st in college basketball).

At home, the Eagles are putting up 19.8 more points per game (67.8) than they are in away games (48).

At home, Winthrop is allowing six fewer points per game (56.7) than on the road (62.7).

