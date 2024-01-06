Saturday's game that pits the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) versus the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

Last time out, the Mountaineers won on Wednesday 68-53 over Cincinnati.

The Mountaineers took care of business in their last outing 68-53 against Cincinnati on Wednesday. The Longhorns' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 74-47 victory over Texas Tech. In the Mountaineers' win, Kyah Watson led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding four rebounds and one assist). Madison Booker scored 18 points in the Longhorns' win, leading the team.

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Top 25 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers' signature victory of the season came against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings. The Mountaineers secured the 83-65 home win on December 4.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

The Mountaineers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, West Virginia is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 35) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 49) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 110) on November 24

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 171) on December 18

Texas Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Longhorns defeated the No. 12 UConn Huskies, 80-68, on December 3.

The Longhorns have three wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 27

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' +365 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.8 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 53.7 per contest (20th in college basketball).

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 34.9 points per game, with a +523 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 55.9 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

The Longhorns have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 91.7 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average of 90.8.

