The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 1-0 SEC) take a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-1 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have hit.
  • Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 70th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 225th.
  • The Volunteers score 10.0 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels allow (67.8).
  • Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Ole Miss has put together a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 273rd.
  • The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers allow.
  • Ole Miss is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last year, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Tennessee made 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Ole Miss scored 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (65.8).
  • At home, the Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.8.
  • Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Troy W 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss W 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/31/2023 Bryant W 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 Florida - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Vanderbilt - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.