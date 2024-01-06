How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 1-0 SEC) take a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-1 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have hit.
- Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 70th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 225th.
- The Volunteers score 10.0 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels allow (67.8).
- Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- Ole Miss has put together a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 273rd.
- The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers allow.
- Ole Miss is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last year, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.
- When playing at home, Tennessee made 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to away from home (32.6%).
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Ole Miss scored 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (65.8).
- At home, the Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.8.
- Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
