The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 1-0 SEC) take a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-1 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have hit.

Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 70th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 225th.

The Volunteers score 10.0 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels allow (67.8).

Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Ole Miss has put together a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 273rd.

The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers allow.

Ole Miss is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last year, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.

When playing at home, Tennessee made 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Ole Miss scored 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (65.8).

At home, the Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.8.

Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center 12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena 1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule