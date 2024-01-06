Saturday's contest that pits the Winthrop Eagles (7-7) versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at Winthrop Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Winthrop. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Spartans enter this contest on the heels of a 71-44 win over UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 60, South Carolina Upstate 59

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

Against the North Florida Ospreys on November 25, the Spartans notched their best win of the season, a 73-60 victory.

The Spartans have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 242) on November 25

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 251) on December 9

71-44 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 293) on January 3

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on November 20

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on December 5

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Trinity Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) AC Markham: 5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Rebekah Gordon: 9.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

9.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Jeni Levine: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans' -104 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.4 points per game (303rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per contest (227th in college basketball).

The Spartans are putting up more points at home (63.0 per game) than away (52.3).

At home South Carolina Upstate is conceding 51.0 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than it is on the road (76.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.