The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6, 0-0 MEAC) play a fellow MEAC team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-0 MEAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

  • Davion Everett: 10.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mitchel Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Caleb McCarty: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Wilson Dubinsky: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Drayton Jones: 5.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Jamarii Thomas: 18 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen Betrand: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kuluel Mading: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Christian Ings: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank
260th 71.7 Points Scored 75.7 165th
354th 82.1 Points Allowed 66.7 84th
67th 39.5 Rebounds 34.6 260th
9th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th
349th 4.9 3pt Made 7 229th
114th 14.6 Assists 12 283rd
342nd 14.7 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

