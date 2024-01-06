Saturday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (10-4) taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-53 win, heavily favoring Norfolk State.

In their last outing on Friday, the Bulldogs suffered a 55-41 loss to Jacksonville State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 53

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Bulldogs took down the Queens (NC) Royals at home on November 29 by a score of 76-58.

The Bulldogs have four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

South Carolina State has the most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

7.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%

4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG% Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68)

7.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68) Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 17.4 points per game with a -261 scoring differential overall. They put up 50.9 points per game (350th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (269th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 52.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.7 points more than the 50.9 they've scored this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.