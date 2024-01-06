Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7, 0-0 Big South) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 9.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Samage Teel: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 17.8 PTS, 7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|119th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|81.4
|51st
|225th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|253rd
|260th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|37.2
|158th
|325th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|114th
|237th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.1
|61st
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|16.9
|35th
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.5
|244th
