Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game that pits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of UNC Asheville. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Blue Hose are coming off of a 61-57 loss to Charleston Southern in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 60, Presbyterian 59
Other Big South Predictions
- High Point vs Gardner-Webb
- Longwood vs Charleston Southern
- Longwood vs Charleston Southern
- South Carolina Upstate vs Winthrop
- South Carolina Upstate vs Winthrop
- High Point vs Gardner-Webb
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Hose's best win this season came in a 65-59 victory against the Morehead State Eagles on November 25.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 240) on November 25
- 76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 324) on November 29
- 68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 338) on December 6
- 63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 15
- 64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on November 22
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
- Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)
- Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)
- Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose score 60.0 points per game (277th in college basketball) and concede 60.9 (107th in college basketball) for a -15 scoring differential overall.
- At home the Blue Hose are putting up 68.9 points per game, 19.4 more than they are averaging away (49.5).
- At home Presbyterian is allowing 54.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is on the road (63.3).
- While the Blue Hose are putting up 60.0 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 59.3 points per contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.