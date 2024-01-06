Saturday's game that pits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of UNC Asheville. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Blue Hose are coming off of a 61-57 loss to Charleston Southern in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 60, Presbyterian 59

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose's best win this season came in a 65-59 victory against the Morehead State Eagles on November 25.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 240) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 324) on November 29

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 338) on December 6

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 15

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%

12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92) Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47) Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose score 60.0 points per game (277th in college basketball) and concede 60.9 (107th in college basketball) for a -15 scoring differential overall.

At home the Blue Hose are putting up 68.9 points per game, 19.4 more than they are averaging away (49.5).

At home Presbyterian is allowing 54.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is on the road (63.3).

While the Blue Hose are putting up 60.0 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 59.3 points per contest.

