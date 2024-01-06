Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 6?
Can we count on Michael Bunting finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bunting stats and insights
- In nine of 38 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 6-2
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|11:15
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|16:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Hurricanes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
