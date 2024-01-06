Maxime Cressy plays Yu Hsiou Hsu to open play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia (in the qualifying qualification round 1). In his most recent tournament (the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024), he was eliminated by Lukas Klein in the qualification final. Cressy's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Melbourne Park are +20000.

Cressy at the 2024 Australian Open

Next Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Tournament Dates: January 7-28

January 7-28 Venue: Melbourne Park

Melbourne Park Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Cressy's Next Match

In his opening match at the Australian Open, on Monday, January 8 (at 6:00 PM ET) in the qualifying qualification round 1, Cressy will meet Hsu.

Maxime Cressy Grand Slam Odds

Australian Open odds to win: +20000

Cressy Stats

In his last tournament, the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024, Cressy was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 171-ranked Klein, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6.

Cressy is 11-25 over the past year, with no tournament titles.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Cressy has gone 10-15.

In his 36 matches over the past year, across all court types, Cressy has averaged 28.1 games.

In his 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Cressy has played 27.7 games per match.

Over the past year, Cressy has been victorious in 12.3% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Cressy has won 87.5% of his games on serve and 13.1% on return.

