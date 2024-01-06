How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) -- who've won five straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO to see the Hurricanes and the Blues take the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Blues Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 118 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|36
|15
|31
|46
|22
|17
|54.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|39
|14
|14
|28
|13
|24
|44.1%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|24
|9
|17
|26
|13
|9
|-
|Michael Bunting
|38
|9
|17
|26
|19
|12
|35.3%
|Martin Necas
|38
|9
|17
|26
|13
|14
|34.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up 3.2 goals per game (118 in total), 15th in the league.
- The Blues' 106 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|37
|16
|25
|41
|22
|31
|54%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|35
|12
|17
|29
|26
|25
|25.6%
|Jordan Kyrou
|37
|9
|18
|27
|23
|22
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|37
|9
|10
|19
|13
|24
|56.9%
|Torey Krug
|37
|1
|16
|17
|22
|18
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.