The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) -- who've won five straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 118 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 36 15 31 46 22 17 54.2% Seth Jarvis 39 14 14 28 13 24 44.1% Andrei Svechnikov 24 9 17 26 13 9 - Michael Bunting 38 9 17 26 19 12 35.3% Martin Necas 38 9 17 26 13 14 34.7%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.2 goals per game (118 in total), 15th in the league.

The Blues' 106 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players