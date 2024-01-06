The Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.

This season, Furman has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Paladins are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 236th.

The Paladins score an average of 83.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 72.6 the Mocs give up to opponents.

Furman is 6-5 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman averages 86.5 points per game at home, and 83.2 on the road.

At home the Paladins are conceding 70 points per game, 21 fewer points than they are on the road (91).

At home, Furman knocks down 8.2 triples per game, three fewer than it averages away (11.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.7%) than on the road (36.6%) as well.

Furman Upcoming Schedule