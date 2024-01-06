How to Watch Furman vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Mocs have averaged.
- This season, Furman has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 236th.
- The Paladins score an average of 83.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 72.6 the Mocs give up to opponents.
- Furman is 6-5 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman averages 86.5 points per game at home, and 83.2 on the road.
- At home the Paladins are conceding 70 points per game, 21 fewer points than they are on the road (91).
- At home, Furman knocks down 8.2 triples per game, three fewer than it averages away (11.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.7%) than on the road (36.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|L 79-74
|Timmons Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 79-68
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/10/2024
|Citadel
|-
|Timmons Arena
|1/13/2024
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.