The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at Cajundome, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Chanticleers are 10.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -10.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chanticleers Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina has played seven games this season that have had more than 149.5 combined points scored.

Coastal Carolina's contests this season have a 156.3-point average over/under, 6.8 more points than this game's total.

Coastal Carolina's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

Coastal Carolina has won in one of the seven contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Chanticleers have been at least a +425 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Coastal Carolina has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 5 41.7% 75.9 154.6 71.3 148.9 151.2 Coastal Carolina 7 63.6% 78.7 154.6 77.6 148.9 151.1

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns' record against the spread in Sun Belt action last season was 12-9-0.

The Chanticleers put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Coastal Carolina is 6-2 against the spread and 3-7 overall when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0 Coastal Carolina 7-4-0 2-0 6-5-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Coastal Carolina 14-0 Home Record 8-8 7-7 Away Record 3-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.