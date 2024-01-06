Saturday's game that pits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) versus the Troy Trojans (4-8) at HTC Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-75 in favor of Coastal Carolina. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Chanticleers took care of business in their last game 88-71 against Southern Miss on Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 76, Troy 75

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Chanticleers picked up their signature win of the season on December 20, when they took down the Chattanooga Mocs, who rank No. 113 in our computer rankings, 53-49.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Chanticleers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

53-49 over Chattanooga (No. 113) on December 20

88-71 at home over Southern Miss (No. 151) on January 3

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 251) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 305) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 343) on November 15

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Deaja Richardson: 16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97)

16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97) Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG% Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers are being outscored by six points per game with a -89 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 73.3 per contest (324th in college basketball).

The Chanticleers score 80.5 points per game at home, compared to 63.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 17.3 points per contest.

Coastal Carolina allows 66 points per game in home games this year, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.

The Chanticleers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 68.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.3 points more than the 67.3 they've scored this year.

