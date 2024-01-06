The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a contest between Sun Belt rivals at Cajundome, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged.

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 179th.

The Chanticleers' 78.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.9).

At home, Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule