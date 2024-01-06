How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a contest between Sun Belt rivals at Cajundome, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged.
- Coastal Carolina has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 179th.
- The Chanticleers' 78.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.9).
- At home, Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (26.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 85-82
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|Troy
|L 72-65
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Texas State
|W 71-63
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/11/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|HTC Center
|1/13/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.