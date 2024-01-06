Clemson vs. North Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue an eight-game home win streak when they take on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clemson
|-1.5
|159.5
Clemson Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Clemson and its opponents have gone over 159.5 total points.
- The average total in Clemson's contests this year is 153.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Tigers have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- North Carolina (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 8.4% less often than Clemson (8-4-0) this year.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 159.5
|% of Games Over 159.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|3
|25%
|82.2
|167.2
|71.2
|143.2
|147.9
|North Carolina
|5
|41.7%
|85
|167.2
|72
|143.2
|152.9
Additional Clemson Insights & Trends
- Clemson compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.
- The 82.2 points per game the Tigers average are 10.2 more points than the Tar Heels allow (72).
- Clemson is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 72 points.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|8-4-0
|4-4
|9-3-0
|North Carolina
|7-5-0
|0-1
|7-5-0
Clemson vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|North Carolina
|15-2
|Home Record
|12-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.3
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.2
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-9-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
